Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities have decided to deport Pakistani actor Farhan Al Ali charged with outraging public morality on social media, a local newspaper has reported, citing a security source.
Last September, a Kuwaiti criminal court sentenced Al Ali to two years in prison after convicting him of violating public decency.
The court also ordered the actor to pay a fine of 1,000 Kuwaiti dinars and deportation from the country after serving the penalty.
Kuwait’s top appeals court recently revoked the verdict.
The security source said that the deportation order is effective despite the Court of Cassation’s verdict overturning the jailing sentence.
“The administration of the deportation prison will determine his deportation date for his homeland within 48 hours,” the source told Al Qabas newspaper.
Al Ali, who performed in a number of Kuwaiti TV serials and stage shows, was arrested in June last year.
He was charged with releasing a video deemed immoral on social media.
Last year, Kuwaiti media reported that the actor had appeared naked in a video on his snapchat account. At the time, he claimed his snapchat had been hacked.