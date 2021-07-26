1 of 9
Eid Al Adha in Pakistan was marred by headlines about the grisly murder and beheading of an ex-diplomat’s daughter sending shockwaves across Pakistan as reflected on social media. Noor Mukadam, 27, was reportedly “shot and slaughtered” in Islamabad during the Eid break. Mukadam was the daughter of former foreign service official Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan. She was murdered in an upscale residential area of the city. Police said that the suspect, identified as Zahir Zakir, had been arrested. The horrific incident reignited debates about the safety of women in the capital. With everyone reacting to the news and demanding justice, the hashtag #JusticeForNoor drew tens of thousands of tweets in Pakistan over the past few days. Using their influence in the hope that ‘justice will finally be served’, celebrities including actors, singers and public figures have posted tweets with the hashtag #JusticeForNoor.
Mahira Khan retweeted a post by Aisha Fayyazi Sarwari, reinforcing how Noor's case was one of gender-based assault. "#JusticeforSaima #justiceforquratulain #JusticeforNoor #EidMubarak," she wrote in a follow-up tweet.
Host and actor Faysal Qureshi was one of the celebs who posted and he asked how many murdered women will it take for justice to finally be served. He posted, "The hashtags change but the barbarism remains the same. No legal conclusions to date. How many more women will be murdered before justice is finally served? Rest In Peace, Noor Mukadam. We fail yet again to protect our women and children."
Actress Mawra Hocane also expressed her discontent and tweeted : "Disturbing news from the capital! We call ourselves civilised? Harassment, rapes, strangling women to death, beheading women.. absolutely barbaric! Extremely, extremely heartbreaking and scary... Sending so much love and prayers to the family..uff!"
Singer Meesha Shafi tweeted: “Another day. Another woman brutally killed. Another hashtag. Another trauma. Another (likely) unsolved case. Another trigger. Another fear fest. Another rage roar. Another eid. ‘Protection of women’ bill oppose kernay walon ko mubarik. #JusticeForNoor”
Meanwhile, popular actor Ali Rehman Khan known for his work in the drama serial ‘Rishtay Kuch Adhooray Se’ tweeted: "Still trying to wrap my head around what happened. My thoughts and prayers are with Noor’s family. Barbarians like him cannot be set free. Justice needs to be served. #JusticeForNoor"
Activist, anchor, model and motivational speaker Muniba Mazari also reacted to the news and mourned the situation. She lamented a 'heartless, inhumane and unjust society,' since three lives were lost at the 'hands of patriarchy' in three days. "This pretty much sums up where we are heading to. We have failed them as a society. Appalled, ashamed and disgusted to the core! #JusticeForNoor #JusticeforSaima #justiceforquratulain"
The director turned actor Adnan Malik, added, "Heartbreaking few days. Beautiful lives lost to brutal, raging masculine aggression. As a man I’d like to ask all my brothers to pause, take some time and introspect. What is the source of this misaligned, pent up rage? How are we as men complicit in supporting rage, violence against women & murder in our society? How can we better support the women in our lives? How can we help each other be more communicative, empathetic & sensitive so the pent up aggression doesn’t turn to violence? And how can we channel our own frustration, anger, and insecurity in a better way? Certainly brutally murdering someone you once loved is not an answer. So many lives are ruined. We, the men, are the problem. And we have to help each other become the solution."
Osman Khalid Butt has stated that he will continue to protest until the victim's family receives justice. "It is difficult to celebrate this Eid, knowing the utterly barbaric murder that took one of this city's brightest, best souls from us," he wrote. "If you're reading this, please take a moment to pray for Noor and her family." In another tweet he urged, "Put Zahir Jaffer on the Exit Control List."
