Dubai: A group of 12 expat workers have been arrested in Kuwait for stealing construction materials including sand and cast iron, local media reported.
According to a security source, the Criminal Investigation Department, in coordination with the Municipality, raided a site in the Sabah Al Ahmad area where the men were at work filling sand in trucks.
The CID team arrested the ‘men at work’ and referred them for interrogation to find out who was the mastermind behind the theft.
In a similar incident, the Kuwait Ministry of Interior said it is in the process of deporting four Bangladeshis who were caught stealing construction material from houses under construction in the suburb of Al Mutla’a. The men were reportedly caught red-handed.