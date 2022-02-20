Cairo: Kuwait will deport two Indian expatriates for dealing in banned alcohol, a local newspaper has said.
They were arrested by a police patrol in the southern Governorate of Al Ahmadi in the possession of more than 400 alcohol bottles, Al Anba said.
Chief of Al Ahmadi Security Directorate Maj. Gen. Saleh Matar ordered the pair kept in custody pending deportation.
Their names will also be placed on an official list barring them from re-entering Kuwait. The seized alcohol will be destroyed.
Kuwaiti authorities have in recent months announced several arrests and hauls in a crackdown on illegal alcohol plants in the country.
Last week, the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry said police had arrested four Asian expatriates for operating an illegal alcohol plant in Al Ahmadi.
The offenders were apprehended in possession of 1,500 locally made alcohol bottles ready for sale, the ministry added.