Abu Dhabi: Amid growing burden of youth employment in the public sector and the high unemployment rate, Kuwait’s Cabinet has assigned the Public Authority for Manpower to create a clear and feasible plan for the employment of 100,000 citizens in the private sector in four years, local media reported.
The plan, set to be implemented from next year, aims to reduce the pressure of paying salaries, which devours approximately 60 per cent of the state budget, sources told Al Qabas.
It will encourage the employment of Kuwaitis in the private sector, instead of the public sector, with its benefits and advantages being marketed in the media, the sources said.
The Manpower Authority was assigned to conduct studies on the incentive plans implemented by other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, regarding providing incentives to private sector companies to employ citizens and to identify high-priority jobs to attract local talents, in 2022.
The authority was asked with developing policies to close the salary gap between expatriate workers and citizens and bridge the gaps in the salary scale.
The authority was also instructed to reduce fake employment, effectively monitor companies, and impose more effective penalties on violators.
Of Kuwait’s total manpower of 2.1 million, 416,760 are Kuwaitis and 1,653,242 are foreigners.
Kuwaitis account for 354,229 in the public sector, while foreigners are 15,788.
In the private sector, Kuwaitis account for 62,531, while foreigners are 1,537,454.
The figures do not account for the domestic workers.