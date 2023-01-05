Cairo: Kuwait has launched an online system to handle complaints related to domestic labour in the country, according to a Kuwaiti newspaper.
Al Qabas quoted an official source at the Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) as saying that the government agency has put into effect the six-service system including the procession of complaints filed by employers, and recruitment offices, or against them.
Other online services include issuance of clearances, extending a worker’s residency, and employment transfer after checking complaints, the source added.
In recent months, Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people, have sought to diversify domestic labour markets to offset a shortage due to one-time restrictions prompted by the global COVID-19 epidemic.