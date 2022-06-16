Dubai: Kuwait has denied rumours on social media that it has banned the sale of Christian symbols, including the cross, local media reported.
Saad Al Saidi, Director of the Precious Metals Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, stressed that the ministry has not banned the sale of the cross as it is considered a religious symbol for Christians.
Al Saidi added that the sale of the replica of the cross is permitted and enters the country in a legal way and is examined by the administration for collection of fees and to stamp it with the administration seal.
The Commerce Ministry forbids the sale of anything that promotes homosexuality and Satanic artefacts, including some gold works that are prohibited to be sold in Kuwait.
He stated that the ministry had previously seized some symbols of sects whose beliefs are false and represents some kind of mockery of the heavenly religions, emphasising that the law prohibits the circulation of any precious gold coins or any precious metal or anthropomorphic bearing an allusion in contempt of any of the three monotheistic religions.