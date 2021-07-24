Cairo: Over 30,000 air passengers departed from and returned to Kuwait during the Eid Al Adha holiday, a civil aviation official has said.
The Kuwait International Airport witnessed the operation of 282 arrival and departure flights during the first three days of Eid, carrying nearly 30,600 travellers, head of air transport at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Abdullah Al Rajihi told Al Rai newspaper.
Forty-six arrival flights and 44 departure ones were operated on the first day of the feast, he added. On the second day, there were a total of 95 flights while there were 97 others on the third.
Heavy traffic is expected at the Kuwait airport in the coming days as many citizens are anticipated to fly home after the end of the Eid holiday.
Since May 22, only Kuwaitis who received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been allowed to travel abroad.
The government recently amended the decision and stated that as of August 1 only Kuwaitis who received both doses can travel outside the country.
Since February 7, non-Kuwaitis have been barred from travelling to Kuwait as part of restrictions prompted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The ban is set to be lifted starting August 1. Foreign residents, who have received both doses of the Pfizer, Oxford or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and have a valid residency permit can enter the country.