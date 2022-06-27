Dubai: Kuwait is expected to soon introduce an optional fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
According to local newspapers, the Ministry of Health is set to make an official statement on the availability of the fourth dose of the vaccine.
The fourth dose, in accordance with regulations, will be provided to groups most vulnerable to infection, who are suffering from chronic diseases, elderly. The dose will be for those who wish to be vaccinated.
The booster dose is given to avoid complications when infected. It is important to follow precautionary measures and continue to adhere to health instructionsm, the ministry reminded.
The government in May announced the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Travellers to the country are no longer needed to take a PCR test or provide proof of vaccination.
The facemask mandate has also been removed. However, individuals showing symptoms of the disease will need to wear one. All public institutions and places can be accessed regardless of one’s COVID-19 vaccination status and PCR tests are no longer a requirement at workplaces and educational institutions.