Dubai: A young man has been arrested in Kuwait for walking naked in a busy street, local media reported.
A video of the man has gone viral on social media, showing the man making indecent gestures that angered the road users.
Few hours after the video went viral, the Ministry of Interior issued a statement saying that the offender has been arrested in the Hawalli Governorate, south of the capital, Kuwait.
The nationality of the man is not yet known. However, the ministry said that initial investigation shows that the arrested is being treated for some mental issues and is receiving psychiatric treatment.
According to the Kuwaiti law, indecent acts carry imprisonment not exceeding one year and a fine not exceeding one thousand dinars, or one of the two penalties.
Similar incident has been reported in Lebanon two days ago where a woman was filmed walking half naked on the streets of Beirut. She was seen walking wearing a white shirt and a sunglass but nothing from the waist down.
Acting on the video, the Lebanese police launched an investigation and arrested her for the lewd act. However, she was released a while later after promising not to do it again.