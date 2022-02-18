Cairo: A Kuwaiti court had sentenced a gang of eight expatriates to 10 years in prison each on charges of forging results of blood tests in return for money, local media reported.
The sentencing was issued by the Appeals Court upholding an earlier verdict.
The defendants were convicted of tampering with results of blood tests done by medically unfit expatriates infected with contagious diseases in return for money to enable them to obtain residence permits in the country.
The convicts are Indian and Egyptian nationals, according to Rai newspaper.