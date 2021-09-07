Dubai: A 39-year-old Indian maid reportedly killed her newborn son with a kitchen knife in her Kuwaiti sponsor’s house soon after giving birth, local media reported.
The crime took place in Saad Al Abdullah area, Al Jahra Governorate.
The motives behind the heinous crime are yet to be known but she has been arrested and is being investigated.
The shocking crime sparked angry reactions among Kuwaitis, who denounced her act against the infant, and said she had no sense of motherhood or humanity.
Newspapers have recently been full of reports of brutal and violent crimes in Kuwait. Psychologist Dr Mohammed Al Khaldi said these cases of violence are unusual in Kuwaiti society.
“It is still a small number compared to our population. We have a mix of different cultures in the community, and differences between cultures may sometimes cause conflicts that lead to violence,” he said.
According to Al Khaldi, unemployment or a bad financial situation causes stress. This may be reflected in violence. If the person doesn’t release the stress, they might explode and beat up family members, for instance.