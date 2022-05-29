Dubai: Several fuel stations in Kuwait have reportedly been witnessing increasing congestion due to a severe shortage of workers. This has forced many stations to convert into self-service stations, local media reported.
Oula Fuel Marketing Company said it is now imposing a fee of 200 fils (Dh2.50) if the worker at the petrol station is expected to fill the tank.
Abdul Hussain Al Sultan, Chairman of Oula, said self-service has begun at some fuel pumps but has not cancelled service of workers who fill the tanks, according to Al Rai newspaper. Customers can choose.
Elderly people, women, and those with special needs will be provided stickers by the company whereby they can avail services of workers without paying additional fees. This service is for a temporary period until the labour crisis is resolved.
Al Sultan said many petrol stations belonging to the company are witnessing increasing congestion due to the failure to bring in workers. The number of workers has gone down by more than 50 per cent, forcing the company to reduce the number of pumps operating at the stations.
He revealed that the number of workers decreased from 850 to 350, which prompted the company to reduce the number of operating pump.