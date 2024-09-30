Dubai: Kuwait’s General Traffic Department (GTD) has extended the validity of driving licences for expatriates from one year to three years, effective immediately upon issuance or renewal, according to the Ministry of Interior.

The decision is aimed at streamlining processes and improving convenience for expatriate residents.

The GTD specified that the new licences will be issued and renewed digitally via the “Kuwait Mobile ID” application, eliminating the need for physical copies.

The mobile application will serve as the official proof of a valid driving licence, further simplifying the procedure.

In addition to changes in driving licence validity, the department has also updated regulations for vehicle inspections.

Newly purchased vehicles and motorcycles will now undergo their first technical inspection three years after the date of purchase, followed by another inspection three years later.