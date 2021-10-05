Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministerial Court on Tuesday ordered the release of former prime minister Sheikh Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah on a bail of 10,000 dinars, local media reported.
In April, the court ordered the pre-trial detention of the ex-prime minister and ruling family member Sheikh Jaber over the alleged mishandling of military funds.
In 2019, Sheikh Jaber resigned as prime minister, a post he had held since 2011, after lawmakers sought a no-confidence vote against Sheikh Khalid, who was interior minister at the time.
Defence Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Ahmed issued a statement two days after the government's resignation, saying the cabinet stood down to avoid addressing mismanagement of some 240 million dinars ($790 million) in military funds before he assumed office.
The graft case dates to November 2018, when former Defence Minister Sheikh Nasser Al Sabah submitted a complaint about “violations and suspected crimes related to the Army Fund".
The crimes allegedly took place during Jaber Al Sabah’s 2001-2011 term as defence minister.