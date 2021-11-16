Kuwait: Kuwait’s crown prince will appoint the prime minister under responsibilities temporarily handed over to him by the ruling emir, who earlier this week accepted the government’s resignation, according to a decree published on Tuesday.
Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah, who on Monday asked his half brother and designated successor to take over some constitutional duties, also authorised Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah to issue laws and decrees.
On Monday, the Emir temporarily handed his crown prince some of his constitutional duties, the royal family’s secretariat announced, without explaining why the transfer was necessary.