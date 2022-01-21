Cairo: Kuwait’s Emir Nawaf Al Ahmad had arrived in Germany on a private visit, the Kuwaiti news agency Kuna reported.
Upon arrival on Thursday, he was welcomed by Kuwaiti Ambassador to Germany Najuib Al Badr and the embassy staff, the agency added without further details.
In June, the Kuwaiti leader made a private visit to Germany.
Nawaf, 84, took office in Kuwait in September 2020, succeeding Emir Sabah Al Ahmad who died aged 91 after ruling the Gulf country for 14 years.
Last November, the incumbent emir has transferred some of his powers to Crown Prince Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.