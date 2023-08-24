Dubai: Kuwait has deported more than 25,000 expatriates between January and August 19, 2023, an average of 108 expatriates a day, with the majority being found guilty of violating residence and labour laws.
The crackdown comes after a directive issued by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al Khaled, aiming to safeguard the nation from law violators, particularly those involved in illicit activities.
The deportees include 10,000 women who have breached different laws. Other grounds for deportation include drug abuse and distribution, begging, and committing acts detrimental to national security.
A senior security source emphasised the country’s commitment, outlining plans for an extensive campaign targeting an estimated 100,000 individuals residing in the country in violation of national laws.
The official said that by the end of 2023, the number of deportees could very well surpass 35,000.
The increasing crackdown follows Sheikh Talal Al Khaled’s instructions to ramp up efforts to maintain security, adjusting demographic balance and eliminating irregular employment.
Companies or sponsors that provide refuge for such violators will face serious penalties.