Dubai: The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Wednesday voiced its strong condemnation and disapproval of the Lebanese information minister’s remarks on Saudi Arabia and UAE (UAE), Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
In his comments, the Lebanese minister pressed baseless accusations against both countries, which ignore their great and much-appreciated role in supporting Yemen and its people and even contradict the reality of the current situation in Yemen, the ministry said in a statement.
The statements also run counter to the Lebanese government’s official position and against the crucial role of Saudi Arabia and the UAE as well as the Arab coalition to support the legitimate government in Yemen, it added.
The Ministry summoned the Lebanese charge d’affires in Kuwait Hadi Hashem and handed him an official memo of protest, including Kuwait’s utter disapproval of these comments, which have nothing to do whatsoever with the reality and contradict the simplest rules of dealings between countries.