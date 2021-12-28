Dubai: Kuwait’s Court of Appeals has upheld the death sentence issued earlier by a lower court against an Egyptian man after he was found guilty of premeditated murder of his Kuwaiti sponsor, local media reported.
The Egyptian man was earlier sentenced to death by hanging for killing his sponsor on December 31, 2020, following a financial dispute regarding renewing his residency visa.
On the day of the crime, the Operations Room at the Ministry of Interior received a report that the victim’s body had been found in a pool of blood in a building courtyard in Khaitan area of Farwaniya Governorate.
The forensic report found traces of deep and fatal stab wounds.
Police detectives investigated the watchman of the building where the victim’s body was found. He said the victim left the building with an expatriate man that he had never seen before. Police identified the murdered after checking the victim’s mobile phone.
During the public prosecution investigation, the convicted man admitted to having stabbed the victim after he refused to renew his residency visa.