Dubai: Kuwait announced on Tuesday that the number of coronavirus infections in the country reached 8.

All activities related to the Kuwait National Day on Tuesday, as well as sports activities in the country had been suspended for two weeks.

3 Kuwaitis test positive

In a statement on Tuesday, Kuwait's health ministry said that three Kuwaiti nationals tested positive for Covid-19.

The new cases came from Iran and were already under quarantine, according to official news agency KUNA.

On Monday, Kuwait announced five cases — all coming from Iran.

Also on Monday, Kuwait's civil aviation authority announced that it had suspended all its flights to and from South Korea, Thailand, and Italy after reports of an outbreak of coronavirus in the countries.

Moreover, all flights from Iraq to Kuwait were suspended, according to news agency KUNA, adding that this came in accordance with the Kuwaiti Health Ministry instructions.

Suspension of competitions

Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al Jabri on Monday instructed all sports federations to suspend their activities nationwide for two weeks amid concerns over the new coronavirus.

In a statement to KUNA, Al Jabri said that this action, a precaution in view of developments related to Covid-19, came in keeping with the Cabinet directive to preserve public health.

Kuwait's Cabinet decided in its weekly meeting on Monday made its decision based on the "exceptional situation that requires strict measures to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents and avoid the spread of the epidemic."