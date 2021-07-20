Kuwait City: The Ministry of Health has confirmed that it will continue to supply all medicines and medical treatments in a constant and timely manner by getting approval from governmental entities involved, the Ministry said in a press statement.
The Ministry of Health stressed that it will provides options for several medications in case of a shortage from international suppliers that may delay the shipment due to different reasons. It added that there are other therapeutic alternatives available in Kuwait.
The statement comes at a time when the Ministry of Health is working to ensure that all health supplies are made available to the Kuwaiti population amidst a worldwide health crisis.