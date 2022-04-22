Dubai: More than 5,959 traffic accidents have taken place in the first 15 days of Ramadan in Kuwait, an average of 400 accidents a day.
According Al Rai newspaper, the number of accidents reported before the end of fast 3,034, while 2,925 took place after iftar.
Captain Khaled Abdullah Al Fraih, a senior official from the Traffic Control Department, advised all motorists to abide by the traffic laws and regulations most notably use of the seat belt, staying away from using mobile while driving and not speeding, specifically before the Maghreb call to prayer.
Al Fraih added as many as 836 security cameras have been installed all over the country including mobile roads monitoring devices.