Cairo: Kuwaiti anti-drug police have arrested a citizen trying to smuggle drugs in fire extinguishers, the Interior Ministry said.
The suspect was caught hiding 10 kilograms of the drug Captagon powder inside two fire extinguishers with the intention of trading in them, the ministry added.
Faced with the seized contraband, the suspect admitted to having possessed the illicit stuff with the purpose of trafficking. He is kept in custody pending further questioning.
The ministry released on its Facebook page a video showing the powder stuffed into the fire extinguishers.
Kuwait applies tough penalties in drug cases, including the death penalty.
About 9,787 drug-related cases have been registered in Kuwait, a country of around 4.8 million people, in the past five years, including drug-taking, trafficking and smuggling, a medical official has recently disclosed.