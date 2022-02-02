Dubai: The Amiri Diwan (Ruler's Court) in Kuwait has asked all ministers who are not members of the ruling family to remove the title 'Sheikh' from their names, local media reported.
According to Al Rai newspaper, the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers has sent out a letter issued by the Amiri Diwan to all ministers containing a list of persons who are not entitled to carry the title of ‘Sheikh’ – member of the ruling family.
The circular comes in implementation of the Amiri decree, which was issued in May 2017 to recognise and arrange Al Sabah family tree.
The family of Al Sabah is the ruling family of Kuwait. They are a clan from the Anizah tribe which migrated to Kuwait in the early 18th century from Najd in present-day Saudi Arabia.
They are also from the Utub tribe. After reaching Kuwait, they entered into an alliance with the other families of the Utub, such as Al Khalifa and Al Jalahma. They have ruled Kuwait since 1752, when Sabah I became Sheikh (chief) of Kuwait. Subsequent sheikhs are the descendants of Sabah I. The sons of Sabah I are Salman, Mohammad, Mubarak, Malik and Abdullah.