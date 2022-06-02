Cairo: Kuwaiti labour inspectors registered 40 violations on the first day of implementing a summer ban on outdoor work at noon, a local newspaper has said.
Wednesday was the first day of enforcing the ban in effect from 11am to 4pm running until August 31 in Kuwait.
A team from the government Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) inspected workplaces in Al Jahara governorate, west of Kuwait City, and recorded 40 violations of the ban, Al Rai reported.
“The tour aims to strictly enforce the ban on employing workers outdoors and under the sun,” said the team head Hamad Al Mekhyal. “Inspection on the first day sends a message to employers that the agencies concerned will not allow infringement of law and putting workers at risk,” he added.
Explaining measures against violating employers, the official said a notification is initially issued for the violator to stop the infringement and comply with a one-day grace period.
“Then, we go on another inspection tour of the same site. If the violation is repeated, the employer’s record is closed and a fine of KD100 per worker is levied,” he added, vowing daily field tours of workplaces.
Such a ban is seasonal in the Arab Gulf countries, home to large communities of migrant workers, in summer when the mercury shoots up. The restriction aims at protecting workers from heat stress.