Dubai: Two Nepali workers died while another was rescued after being buried in sand at a construction site at the ongoing Kuwait International Airport terminal 2, state news agency Kuna reported.
The operations room received a report at 3pm on Wednesday that three workers were buried in sand. Firefighters and rescue teams rushed to the scene where they managed to pull the worker out alive after three hours.
They retrieved the other workers’ bodies who were buried in 10-metre deep.
A committee consisting representatives from Kuwait University and Kuwaiti Municipality has been formed to probe the incident, Dr. Rana Al Faris, Minister of Public Works, said while visiting the site.
She said that all parties involved have not been allowed to leave the site until investigation is completed. “Those found responsible will face legal measures,” the minister added.