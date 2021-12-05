Cairo: Around 18 per cent of Kuwait’s 4.6 million people have abstained from getting shots against COVID-19 as the country is stepping up efforts to keep a stable epidemiological situation, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported, citing government sources.
A ministerial committee in charge of tackling coronavirus in Kuwait is seeking a mechanism to communicate with the vaccination abstainers in an attempt to make them change their perception of inoculation, Al Qabas quoted these sources as saying.
“This percentage of vaccination opponents is still normal,” a source said.
In recent months, Kuwait has seen a marked decline in virus infection rates, attributed to fast-paced mass vaccinations.
Authorities have recently started administering booster shots to people provided that six months have elapsed since they obtained the second dose of vaccination.
Over 230,00 citizens and expatriates have so far obtained the booster shots in Kuwait, Al Qabas said.
“The government will double its efforts to quicken the delivery of the booster shots after a drop in immunity of those who had earlier got the two doses,” a source said. People, who obtained the shots at least six months, are getting text messages from the anti-coronavirus committee urging them to get the booster shots.
Kuwaiti authorities have said that the new COVID-19 strain Omicron has not been detected in the country, and have suspended flights from nine African nations.