Dubai: Some 18 Asian expatriates were arrested for offering 'indecent services' to clients in massage parlors in the Salmiya are in Kuwait city, local media reported.
The arrests follow raids carried out jointly by the Ministry of Interior along with the Municipality and the Public authority of Manpower. "The 18 Asian homosexuals were arrested for offering services in private rooms to clients for a fee ranging from KD10 to KD30 per hour."
During the raids suspects were caught red-handed in compromising positions, the officials were quoted by media reports said. The detained workers were referred to health facilities for medical tests to make sure they are free from infectious and communicable diseases.