Cairo: A Kuwaiti criminal court sentenced a man to death on charges of murdering his sister in a case that had triggered outrage in the country, local media reported.
The case dates back to last September when a woman had complained to police that her 35-year-old brother had detained her for two months at the family home in the area of Taima in central Kuwait.
In response, police went to the home, met her brother and asked to see if the woman was doing well. The man went inside the home, slayed his sister with a knife and then returned to turn himself in to police along with the knife, local media reported.
The killer and the victims were reported to be Kuwaitis.
The murder sparked online fury and triggered calls for protecting women from alleged upsurge in domestic violence in Kuwait. An Arabic hashtag “Taima Crime” trended at the time.