Cairo: India’s Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George has said he tested positive for COVID-19 despite getting vaccinated against the highly infectious disease.
“Despite following all precautions and getting myself fully vaccinated, I tested positive for COVID-19 today, 24 Jun,” the envoy said on Twitter.
“I have placed myself in home quarantine following health guidelines. I request all who came in contact with me in last 10 days to take all precautionary measures,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Indian embassy said it will close for consular services from June 27 to July 1 as part of a precautionary health measure related to COVID-19.