Al Shammari highlighted that additional batches would follow after their official documentation is finalised. He also noted that Kuwait remains the most cost-effective Gulf country for recruiting domestic workers.

However, he pointed out that the "white list and black list" policy enforced by the Philippines has protracted the paperwork process, extending the wait time for arrivals.

Meanwhile, Munir Al Asimi, the owner of a domestic workers' office, expressed the pressing need for domestic workers in Kuwait. "The market is in urgent need of thousands of domestic workers," Al Asimi stated, emphasising the particular demand for Filipino, as well as Indonesian and Nepalese labourers. He also said that while discussions have been ongoing, agreements with Ethiopia have not yet been finalised.