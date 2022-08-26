Dubai: Kuwait’s authorities have announced they found drugs and mobile phones in the central prison.
According to media reports, the General Administration of Drug Control in cooperation with General Administration of Special Forces has seized drugs and a number of mobile phones during an inspection campaign inside central prison.
In one of the videos shared by General Administration of Drug Control, two phones were found hidden inside a fake beverage bottle.
It is not yet known how prisoners were able to smuggle phones and drugs into prison but investigation is underway to uncover how they did so.
Earlier this month, Kuwait police arrested a Kuwaiti citizen who works as a psychological researcher, after being found guilty of smuggling a quantity of narcotic pills to inmates in the Central Prison.
Also last June, a military guard at a central prison has been apprehended on suspicion of smuggling drugs and mobile phones to inmates.
The suspect was allegedly involved in smuggling the banned items to prisoners in return for big sums of money.
“The man took advantage of his job in escorting sick inmates at the Central Prison to and from hospitals in smuggling drugs and mobile phones and exploiting his military capacity to personally bring in these prohibited items,” sources said.
Some inmates, caught with the stuff, admitted to the involvement of the guard who stayed away from the workplace after learning that his misconduct had been unmasked, the source added.
The suspect was later arrested in his apartment where police found an unlicenced firearm.