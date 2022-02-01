Cairo: A Kuwaiti official has urged state authorities to tackle population imbalance in the country where expatriates make up the majority, blaming it for informal housing and straining public facilities.
Foreigners account for nearly 3.5 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.
During an inspection tour of a crackdown on violations in the capital, Governor of Kuwait City Talal Al Khalid said the demographic imbalance has been the main reason for an increase in illegal building, expatriate overcrowding and glaring exhaustion of public utilities.
“Some landlords and pursuers of own interests take advantage of the situation at the cost of the nation and its people,” he was quoted as saying in the local media.
Kuwait has recently stepped up raids on illegal foreign residents after giving them repeated grace periods to modify their status.
Around 18,000 foreigners were deported from Kuwait in various cases in 2021, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.
In recent months, voices have raised in the Gulf country demanding limiting the employment of foreigners amid economic fallout from COVID-19.