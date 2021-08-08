Travellers arrive at Kuwait international Airport, in Farwaniya, about 15kms south of Kuwait City. Image Credit: AFP

Kuwait City: The Kuwaiti government announced on Saturday that all vaccinated Gulf citizens are allowed to travel to Kuwait.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that passengers who have two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can enter the country.

In addition, all passengers are required to show a negative PCR test conducted 72 hours before arrival.

All passengers need to download and register on the Kuwait Mosafer application and upload all the necessary documents.

Residents and citizens

After seven months of not being allowed into Kuwait, as of August 1, expats are now free to travel to the country as long as they have two doses of an approved vaccine and a valid residency permit.

While vaccinated residents are allowed into the country, direct travel between India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal is still banned. Passengers travelling from those countries need to be quarantined in a non-banned country for 14-days before they arrive in Kuwait.

As for citizens, as of August 1, only those allowed to travel outside the country are those who received both doses of the vaccine. Those exempt from the decision are children under the eligible age, pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses unable to take the vaccine.

PCR test

Prior to arrival, all passengers need to prove a negative PCR test conducted no more than 72 hours before arrival. In addition, they need to download the Kuwait Mosafer and Shlonik applications.