Kuwait City: Starting Sunday (June 27), field teams will be placed at all entry points in malls larger than 6,000 square metres to ensure that only vaccinated residents are allowed to enter.
Also, only those who have taken at least one dose of vaccine will be into restaurants, cafes, gyms, shops and malls larger than 6,000 square metres.
The decision comes as Kuwait witnesses a surge in COVID-19 cases. Last week, the Ministry of Health announced that they had detected a number of cases of Delta variant.
Earlier this week, Kuwait completed vaccinating all those that were awaiting the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which was around 180,000 citizens and residents.
To ramp up its vaccination efforts, the Ministry of Health this week launched the fourth mobile vaccination drive which is aimed at vaccinating fuel station, security and transportation workers.