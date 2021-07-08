Kuwait Airways has obtained special government approval to call back into service 250 of the retired pilots, crew and engineers, due to shortages created by the aviation boom in the region. Image Credit: Supplied

Kuwait City: As COVID-19 cases and deaths are on the rise and the health situation is unstable in Kuwait, people are worried that several restrictions will be put back in place. The biggest concern is to do with decision to allow expats into the country starting August 1, local media reported.

After several social media posts that a curfew might be put in place and expats banned from coming to Kuwait, government spokesman Tareq Al Mezram said on Wednesday night, “It not true what is being circulated in the media about additional government measures and no meeting was held to discuss the issue.”

In addition, the Minister of Defence, Hamad Al Ali Al Sabah, said on Thursday that the curfew will be enforced but some measures will be implemented. He urged those that have not been vaccinated yet to register.

End of ban

The seven-month long travel ban on residents is expected to be lifted on August 1. Residents can enter the country as long as they have two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. They also need to have a valid residency permit.

Many expats are waiting for the end of the ban as several have been stuck outside of Kuwait for months, while others have unable to see their families or travel outside the country since the start of the pandemic.

Health situation

Talk about new measures comes as Kuwait is witnessing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, related deaths and hospitalization.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported 1,993 COVID-19 cases and 20 related deaths, both of which are recorded breaking figures since the start of the pandemic.