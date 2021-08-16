Kuwait City: The Kuwaiti Cabinet is reviewing a request to resume direct flights between Kuwait and the United States, Morocco and Maldives, a local newspaper reported.
Direct flights to several countries have been halted for over a year and a half ago as travel was restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, Kuwait granted the green light to some direct flights to resume including the UK, Germany and Greece.
The request comes as demand for air travel is picking up as residents are eager to go on summer holiday as countries open up.
To accommodate the increase in traffic, the Kuwaiti Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last week increased the daily airport capacity to 7,500 passengers a day.
Residents are allowed now to enter Kuwait, as long as they have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by Kuwait’s Ministry of Health. While vaccinated residents are allowed into the country, direct travel between India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal is still banned. Passengers travelling from those countries need to be quarantined in a non-banned country for 14-days before they arrive in Kuwait.