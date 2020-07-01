Private and public sector can now allow for return of 30% of their workforce

Kuwait City: Kuwait has opened shopping malls, allowed 30 per cent of private and public sector employees to return to work, and has put in place a new partial curfew from 8pm to 5am as part of Phase 2 of its efforts to reopen the economy.

The announcement was made by governmental spokesman Tareq Al Mezrem during a virtual press conference late last month.

“The cabinet of ministers’ interest in reopening the economy led to the decision to open up commercial businesses, trusting that the necessary precautions suggested by the government are implemented,” said Al Mezrem.

Although there is no unified protocol, most shopping malls have imposed mandatory rules requiring visitors to wear masks at all times, and have limited the number of customers per store while implementing the two-metre distance rule throughout their premises.

Images have circulated on social media showing people lined up waiting to enter various stores at The Avenues Mall.

As for offices, both the private and public sector can now allow for the return of 30 per cent of their workforce. Many businesses have implemented a shift-like schedule, where employees rotate throughout the week and are in the office two to three days depending on their responsibilities.

During the press conference Bader Al Hamad, undersecretary of civil services, announced that employees should refrain from using break rooms, rearrange desks to ensure social distancing and reduce the exchange of physical documents.

While commercial businesses and shops are opening throughout the country, Al Mezrem stated that Mahboula, Jleeb Al Shuyoukh and Farwaniya will remain under full lockdown. All three areas have been under a total lockdown since April 6.

The Kuwaiti government introduced a five-stage plan, back on May 26, as a way to ease the country back to normal life.