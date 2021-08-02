A man greets his family on their arrival at Kuwait international airport on August 1 2021, as the authorities allowed entry for fully vaccinated expats. Image Credit: AFP

Kuwait City: Kuwait has been witnessing an improvement in the health situation during the past few days as the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) occupancy by COVID-19 cases has gone down by 8.4 per cent compared to the previous week.

COVID-19 cases have declined by 28.3 per cent and the number of active cases has also gone down by 25.5 per cent.

On Sunday, Kuwait recorded new 707 cases, making it the lowest number of cases since May 2020. The percentage of swabs conducted to positive cases has gone down to 5.8 per cent, a 2.23 per cent drop, after averaging around 12 to 13 per cent last month.

According to data shared by the official spokesman of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad, the COVID-19 wards have witnessed an 18.4 per cent decline. There are currently 908 patients seeking medical care in the COVID-19 wards, as against 1,097 patients a week ago.

After months of surge in cases and COVID-19 related deaths, the health situation looks to be stabilising.

Health officials pointed out that the best way to overcome the pandemic and reduce the spread of the virus is by getting vaccinated. According to data issued a few weeks ago by hospital heads, more than 90 per cent of admitted patients are unvaccinated.

In an effort to reach herd immunity soon, around 95,000 to 100,000 people are being vaccinated daily, Dr Buthayna Al Mudhaf, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Affairs at the Ministry of Health, said.