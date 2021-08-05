Kuwait City: Kuwait’s cabinet has announced that starting August 15 all governmental employees will be going back to offices 100 per cent.
This applies to all governmental agencies, bodies and institutions.
Those who are exempt from the decision are pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses.
The decision comes as Kuwait is starting slowly to open up as the health situation is stabilising.
Between March 2020 and July 2020, all employees were working from home as Kuwait put in place several restrictions and a curfew.
Then, starting July 1, employees started to gradually return to work as per the country’s five-stage plan to return to normalcy.
As Kuwait saw a spike in COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the year, the Cabinet issued a decision to reduce the number of employees so that the capacity in the governmental sector does not exceed 30 per cent, while the private sector was limited to 50 per cent.
Several businesses in the private sector have returned to 100 per cent capacity months ago.