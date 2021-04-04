Cairo: Crews of the Kuwaiti airline companies are allowed to enter the country after every flight from any destination without presenting the PCR certificate, the Kuwaiti aviation authorities said.
In a circular, the Kuwaiti Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the aircraft crews must adhere to the periodic test programme to ensure they are free from the coronavirus.
Contain the spread
The decree includes air crews arriving from official training and operational missions of training as well as accepting and testing new aircraft, DGCA added. In recent months, Kuwait has introduced new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.
Last week, the government extended a partial curfew, imposed last month to curb COVID-19 infections, until April 22. It also extended a ban on non-Kuwaitis’ entry in Kuwait until further notice.