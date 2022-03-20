Dubai: An Asian expat who had been violating Kuwait’s residency law for 10 years was arrested at a checkpoint that traffic police have randomly placed, local media reported.
According to Kuwait police, 17 residency violators and five juveniles who were caught driving vehicles without a licence were also arrested as well as many Arab residents who didn't have the right papers.
The Traffic and Operations Sector said it has carried out several traffic and security campaigns in Sulaibiya Industrial Area, Hawally and Maidan Hawally last week in cooperation with the “Committee of Five” formed by competent authorities.
Major Abdullah Buhassan, an officer from the Public Relations and Media Department of the General Traffic Department, said the campaigns resulted in the issuance of 420 fines for various traffic violations, referral of 12 vehicles to the impound garage, and the seizing of three stolen vehicles. The campaign also resulted in the issuance of 51 violation reports by the inspectors of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.