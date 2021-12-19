Dubai: More than a quarter of Kuwaiti people have been asked to give a bribe in order to process their government transactions, Kuwait's Anti-corruption Authority (Nazaha) reported.
According to Nazaha’s latest report, many public employees in Kuwait are abusing their power, with several companies indicating that they are usually required to provide some form of bribe to facilitate access to services.
A survey conducted by Nazaha revealed that 26 per cent of Kuwaitis were asked to give a bribe in order to get their transactions done. As many as 92 per cent of the participants in the survey said that bribery is growing in various government departments.
Al Qabas newspaper said Nazaha’s report has revealed some state agencies have failed to combat corruption and are not committed to initiatives aimed at to protect public money.