Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities Sunday released 20 citizens pardoned under an amnesty from the country’s Emir Nawaf Al Ahmad, Kuwaiti media reported.
The pardoned inmates were convicted of covering up defendants in a 2015 case related to a group charged with spying for Iran and Hezbollah, dubbed Al Abadli Cell.
A large crowd of the inmates’ relatives gathered outside the Central Prison and warmly welcomed them upon release.
Kuwait’s official gazette “Kuwait Today” has published two decrees from the Emir, pardoning and commuting jail terms of a total of 35 Kuwaitis.
The amnesty was long sought by the Kuwaiti opposition in the parliament to end a standoff with the government.