Jeddah: Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz on Wednesday met Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who had arrived in the kingdom earlier in the day for a short visit. The visit is the Iraqi leader’s second to the kingdom since taking office in October last year. Saudi Arabia has sought to strengthen relations with Iraq to check the influence of Iran in the region.

His current trip comes amid heightened regional tensions after a September 14 attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Yemen’s Iran-allied Al Houthi militants claimed responsibility for the attack that disrupted the kingdom’s oil production. But Saudi Arabia and the US have blamed Iran for the attack and vowed a response. Under Abdul Mahdi, Iraq has sought to playing a “positive role” in easing regional tension and resolving conflicts.

Abdul Mahdi was also due to confer with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

REG SAUDI IRAQ-1569421933668
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi meets with Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia September 25, 2019. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. Image Credit: VIA REUTERS
