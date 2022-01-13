Cairo: The Arab Gulf countries are working to boost traffic cooperation among them, including establishing linkage of traffic infringements, local media reported.
Traffic officials in the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Wednesday held an online meeting headed by Maj.Gen. Hazaa Mubarak Al Hajiri, the council’s assistant secretary-general for security affairs.
They discussed issues related to linking traffic violations in the GCC countries. They also reviewed bilateral linkages and upgrade of coordination to address related problems.
The officials tackled potential solutions to the traffic infringement connectivity until a uniform secured network is established among the six nations.
The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain.