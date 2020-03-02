Saudi Arabia has reported the first case of coronavirus, the Saudi health ministry announced on Monday evening.
The Kingdom revealed that the infected case is a citizen who came from Iran via Bahrain.
Earlier on Sunday, the Saudi health ministry spokesman Mohammed Abdelali earlier said the Kingdom has 2,200 hospital dedicated for quarantine cases, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The spokesperson said 25 hospitals have been prepared to handle any coronavirus cases that might be detected in the kingdom, as part of precautionary measures which include closing its borders to foreign "umrah" pilgrims.