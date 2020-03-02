Planes preparing for take off at Riyadh King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Riyadh airport is home port for Saudi Arabian Airlines. SHUTTERSTOCK Image Credit:

Saudi Arabia has reported the first case of coronavirus, the Saudi health ministry announced on Monday evening.

The Kingdom revealed that the infected case is a citizen who came from Iran via Bahrain.

Earlier on Sunday, the Saudi health ministry spokesman Mohammed Abdelali earlier said the Kingdom has 2,200 hospital dedicated for quarantine cases, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

