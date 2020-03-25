Death toll rises in the Middle East, as more stringent measures adopted to fight virus

A man wearing a surgical mask is pictured in the heart of the Bahraini capital Manama on February 26, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Countries in the Middle East reported more cases and deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, as governments adopted more stringent measures to fight the virus.

Saudi Arabia

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry announced the second coronavirus death and 133 new cases, taking its tally to 900 cases across the country.

Iran

The death toll in Iran rose to 2,077 on Wednesday, with cases up to 27,017. Iran reported 143 new fatalities on Wednesday, with 9,625 recoveries.

Turkey

Turkey reported 44 deaths on Wednesday, with a total of 1,872 cases of the coronavirus.

Iraq

Iraq’s Health Ministry reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in the country, taking its nationwide toll to 346 infections, while the death toll is 29. The ministry said 14 infected patients have fully recovered.

Bahrain

Bahrain reported 27 new coronavirus cases on Wedneday, bringing the total number of cases to 419. It also reported the fourth death from coronavirus in the country. The 78-year-old Bahraini man was put in quarantine after he was tested positive. He was in contact with previously infected people, Bahrain’s Health Ministry said. The Bahraini man was suffering from underlying and chronic health problems prior to his death.

Egypt

Egypt's coronavirus cases rose to 442 with 21 deaths as of Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The Egyptian Health Minister urges Egyptians to stay home ahead of curfew.

Lebanon

Lebanon has reported 333 infections, with 4 deaths as of Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Qatar

Qatar has reported 526 cases as of March 24, 2020.

Palestine

The Palestinian occupied territories reported the first Covid-19 death, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A 60-year-old female patient with serious health challenges died in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem told reporters in Ramallah that 64 cases were detected in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and 17 patients have recovered.

Algeria

In Algeria, the death toll rose to 21 on Wednesday, with 38 new infections, bringing the total number of cases to 302.

Morocco

Morocco, meanwhile, also reported 55 new infections, bringing the country's total number of cases to 225.

Jordan

Jordan reported 19 new cases, for a total of 172 infections, on Wednesday.

Tunisia

Tunisia reported 59 COVID-19 new cases on Wednesday, with a total number of 173 cases.

Libya