Saudi Arabia has reported 212 new cases of coronavirus. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Saudi Arabia today reported 212 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 365,775 and overall fatalities to 6,342.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health, 160 patients have fully recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered from the deadly virus to 357,337.

Dr. Mohammed Al Abdul Ali, the Health Ministry’s spokesperson said the active cases have now reached 2,096, out of which 326 are critical under intensive care.

He pointed out that the cases of the new mutated strain of COVID-19 have fully recovered, and there are no cases of coronavirus mutants in the Kingdom.

The spokesman said the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be postponed for those who already have a prior appointment.

“The predetermined appointment for the first dose of the vaccine has been postponed. The vaccinations will be rescheduled, and people can know the new appointment through an SMS message or via the “Sehhaty” app,” Dr. Al Abdul Ali said.

“For those who have already taken the first dose will take the second jab according to their pre-scheduled appointment if they have not received a text message informing them of their new appointment,” he added.

Bahrain

A further 313 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Bahrain over the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 98,673.

Two more deaths were reported, taking fatality tally to 366, the Ministry of Health said in its latest update. The new cases have been detected among 119 expatriate workers, 190 new cases are contacts of active cases, and four are travel related.

The ministry also announced 303 fresh recoveries, pushing total recoveries to 95,240. The active cases have now touched 2,967, including 2,954 that are stable, while 13 are critical cases under intensive care.

Meanwhile, 144,130 people have been so far vaccinated as part of the nationwide-vaccination drive.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health on Thursday confirmed the detection of 258 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total infections in Qatar to 148,258.

No new fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, keeping death toll at 248.

According to the ministry’s latest update, a further 128 patients have fully recovered, pushing the total number of people recovered from the virus across the country to 144,478.

Active cases have now touched 3,532, including 347 that are stable cases under treatment, while 33 cases are critical under intensive care.

Oman

The Ministry of Health reported 169 new coronavirus cases and one death in the Sultanate over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total infections in the Sultanate to132,486, including 1,517 deaths. An additional 151 patients have fully recovered, pushing total recoveries to124,730, according to the ministry’s latest update.